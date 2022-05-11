Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,667,734 shares.The stock last traded at $5.24 and had previously closed at $5.28.

CERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cerus alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 605,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,391. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,213,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after buying an additional 455,803 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after buying an additional 719,561 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 1,066,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cerus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 302,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.