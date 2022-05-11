CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

CEVA stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. CEVA has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $810.05 million, a PE ratio of 3,491.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Get CEVA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CEVA by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.