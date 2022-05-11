Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $143,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $19.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,910. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

