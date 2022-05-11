ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 51.1% This Week

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $297,058.70 and $29,269.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,140.50 or 1.00006337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000890 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

