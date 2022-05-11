Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

CGIFF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CGIFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

