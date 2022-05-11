Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will announce $54.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $59.96 billion. Chevron reported sales of $37.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $215.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.81 billion to $233.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $207.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.00 billion to $236.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Shares of CVX traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.66. 66,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.82. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,548 shares of company stock worth $53,610,028 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.