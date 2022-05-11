Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,048 shares of company stock worth $56,163,028. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,573,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $315.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

