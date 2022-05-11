China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 419.4% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CICHY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 183,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $16.46.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
