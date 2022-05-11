China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 419.4% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CICHY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 183,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

