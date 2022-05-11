Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Position Raised by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Chindata Group accounts for about 0.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Chindata Group worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

