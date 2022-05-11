Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $400,010,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.