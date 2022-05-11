Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Trading 3.2% Higher

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.85 and last traded at $98.83. 23,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,625,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

