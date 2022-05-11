Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.85 ($0.39). 3,785,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 1,053,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.30 ($0.39).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.50. The stock has a market cap of £133.55 million and a P/E ratio of 35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,428.44 ($6,692.69).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

