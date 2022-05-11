Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

CTRN has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 925,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $254.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $101.25.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,638,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 157,031 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

