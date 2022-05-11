Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 193,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,740. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.