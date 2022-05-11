CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Posts Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a P/E ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 4.77. CleanSpark has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $23.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after buying an additional 49,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

