Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 226,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.38. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,978,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 292,435 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 204,306 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

