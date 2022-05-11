ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.26. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $22.80.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ClearPoint Neuro (Get Rating)
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.
