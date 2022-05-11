ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.26. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.