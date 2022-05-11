ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Down 22.6% This Week

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $523,691.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,852.79 or 0.99860079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00100974 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

