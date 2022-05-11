Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Trading 3% Higher

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.62 and last traded at $158.59. 49,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,533,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average of $157.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

