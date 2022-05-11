Coastline Trust Co Has $485,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 340,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,160,000 after acquiring an additional 51,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

