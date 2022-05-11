Coastline Trust Co Has $650,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,161,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after buying an additional 1,981,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

