Coastline Trust Co Invests $212,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

