Coastline Trust Co Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

