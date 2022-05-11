Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Blackstone by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 20,560.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 538,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,718,000 after buying an additional 536,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

BX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. 66,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.