Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.84 Million

Analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to announce $39.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.20 million. Codexis reported sales of $25.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $155.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $157.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.87 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $225.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Codexis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 21.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 698,597 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 198,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,195. Codexis has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $692.22 million, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

