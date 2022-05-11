Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Codiak BioSciences stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 109,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,136. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.47. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. Research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.