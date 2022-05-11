Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,232 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 0.8% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.10. 33,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,255. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

