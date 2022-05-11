Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.39% of Cohn Robbins worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,160,158 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 443,980 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 266,675 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 94,856 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRHC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,174. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

