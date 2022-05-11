Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.09

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.09 and last traded at $97.34, with a volume of 9219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.39.

The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average of $220.53.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

