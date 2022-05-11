Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,399. The company has a market capitalization of $495.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

