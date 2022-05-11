Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) CAO Buys $22,905.00 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) CAO Peter J. Bragdon purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.35 per share, with a total value of $22,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,549.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. 552,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,555. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.97. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $74.49 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,541,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

