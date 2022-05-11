Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 2,146,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,703,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. Comcast has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

