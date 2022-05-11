Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 13%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 422,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 83,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$18.79 million and a PE ratio of -32.86.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

