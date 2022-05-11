Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.81

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 2436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $860.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 166,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 95,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 220,870 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.