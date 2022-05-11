Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.82

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.82 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 6874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.