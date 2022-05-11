Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.82

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.82 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 6874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.
CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.