Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SID. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 8,140,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

