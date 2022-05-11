Comparing ADT (NYSE:ADT) & Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI)

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADT and Guardforce AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADT $5.31 billion 1.15 -$340.82 million ($0.29) -23.24 Guardforce AI $35.15 million 0.27 -$5.48 million N/A N/A

Guardforce AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADT.

Profitability

This table compares ADT and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT -4.34% -5.18% -0.95% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADT and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADT currently has a consensus target price of $9.08, indicating a potential upside of 34.77%. Given ADT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ADT is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of ADT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of ADT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADT beats Guardforce AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADT (Get Rating)

ADT Inc. provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, and view real-time video of their premises; and creates customized and automated schedules for managing lights, thermostats, appliances, garage doors, cameras, and other connected devices, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. The company offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, Protection 1, ADT Commercial, and Blue by ADT names. It operates through a network of approximately 250 sales and service offices, as well as three regional distribution centers, which are supported by 17 multi-use sales, customer, and field support locations housing its nine UL-listed monitoring centers and four national sales centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Guardforce AI (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

