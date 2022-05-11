Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. 356,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

