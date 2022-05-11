COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Releases Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.
CMPS stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 6,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,262. The firm has a market cap of $290.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $49.51.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 34.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 828.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 63,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
