COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Releases Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

CMPS stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 6,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,262. The firm has a market cap of $290.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 34.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 828.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 63,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

