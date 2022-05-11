Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 10,200 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $16,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,510,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,651,819.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 90,712 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $141,510.72.

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

