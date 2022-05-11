Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 24,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

