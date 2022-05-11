Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. Conceal has a market cap of $3.02 million and $119,680.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,363.05 or 0.99551323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00213274 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00106758 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00259017 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00115256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000295 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,094,796 coins and its circulating supply is 12,149,895 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

