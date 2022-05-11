Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $140.23

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.23 and last traded at $142.55, with a volume of 1989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.65.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

