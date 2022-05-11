Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.14

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 145809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 360.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

