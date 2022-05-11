Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. 6,914,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. Confluent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

