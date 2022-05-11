Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 136,775 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,775 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.02 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

