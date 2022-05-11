Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 23,675 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $18,580,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.6% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 144,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 108,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after buying an additional 99,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $7,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.22. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

