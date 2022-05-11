Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,798 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

NYSE SIX opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

