Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Cronos Group worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

CRON stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.66. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

