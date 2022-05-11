Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 194.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 130,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 92,559 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

